(KMAland) -- Two sheriff's deputies were injured during a pursuit Thursday evening in Mills County.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle heading northbound on 357th street shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday evening when a vehicle -- driven by Deputy Jake Spunaugle -- left the roadway and came to rest in a field.
Another vehicle -- driven by Montgomery County Deputy Andrew Askey -- also left the roadway and came to rest in a field.
Both deputies were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for possible injuries.
Red Oak Rescue and Silver City Rescue assisted on the scene.