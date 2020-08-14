Accident

(KMAland) -- Two sheriff's deputies were injured during a pursuit Thursday evening in Mills County. 

According to the Iowa State Patrol, deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle heading northbound on 357th street shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday evening when a vehicle -- driven by Deputy Jake Spunaugle -- left the roadway and came to rest in a field. 

Another vehicle -- driven by Montgomery County Deputy Andrew Askey -- also left the roadway and came to rest in a field. 

Both deputies were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for possible injuries. 

Red Oak Rescue and Silver City Rescue assisted on the scene. 

