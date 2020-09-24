(Fairfax) -- Two Fairfax children were injured after a vehicle they were in struck a motor grader.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1994 Chevrolet 1500 driven by 34-year-old Cody A. Stoner was westbound on Missouri Highway 46 near U.S. Highway 59 at Fairfax. The patrol says the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a John Deere Motor Grader driven by 33-year-old Jake R. Harbin of Tarkio.
Two passengers in the Stoner vehicle -- a 7-year-old male and an 8-year-old female -- were taken to Community Hospital Fairfax by Atchison-Holt EMS with moderate injuries. The state patrol was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff's Office, Fairfax Fire and other first responders at the scene.