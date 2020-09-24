Missouri State Highway Patrol

(Fairfax) -- Two Fairfax children were injured after a vehicle they were in struck a motor grader.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1994 Chevrolet 1500 driven by 34-year-old Cody A. Stoner was westbound on Missouri Highway 46 near U.S. Highway 59 at Fairfax. The patrol says the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a John Deere Motor Grader driven by 33-year-old Jake R. Harbin of Tarkio.

Two passengers in the Stoner vehicle -- a 7-year-old male and an 8-year-old female -- were taken to Community Hospital Fairfax by Atchison-Holt EMS with moderate injuries. The state patrol was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff's Office, Fairfax Fire and other first responders at the scene.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.