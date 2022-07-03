(Elliott) – Three people are in custody on drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a stop just after 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 110th Street and G Avenue west of Elliott. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 29-year-old James Michael Cruz of Tabor, 25-year-old Tucker Evan Webster of Shenandoah and 19-year-old Savanna Ann Schenck of Shenandoah.
Cruz was arrested for possession of methamphetamine – second offense – possession of marijuana – second offense – and possession of drug paraphernalia. Webster is charged with possession of methamphetamine – first offense – and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schenck is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three suspects were taken to the Montgomery County Jail. The Red Oak Police Department assisted with the arrests.