(Malvern) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Mills County Sunday afternoon.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 78-year-old Marilyn Hexon of Malvern was driving a 2012 Chevrolet eastbound on Lambert Avenue just east of Malvern around 4:45 p.m. Authorities say Hexon slowed to turn into a driveway when a 1950 Chevrolet driven by 74-year-old Clifford Leach attempted to pass her, causing the vehicles to collide.
Hexon and an unnamed passenger in Leach's vehicle were both taken to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs with unknown injuries.