Accident

(Craig) — Two people were injured in a Holt County wreck Friday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a wreck on Interstate 29 approximately two miles south of Craig around 11:30 p.m. Authorities say 28-year-old Sylvana Y. Meza of Springdale, Arkansas was driving a 2009 Chevy Traverse northbound when she began sliding on the snow-covered roadway.

The vehicle traveled off the east shoulder of the road into a ditch where it came to rest in a culvert. Meza and a 9-year-old female passenger were both taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Meza had minor injuries, while the juvenile passenger had serious injuries.

