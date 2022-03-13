(Stanton) -- Two individuals were injured in a single-car wreck in Montgomery County Sunday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by 22-year-old Kylie Dickinson of Griswold, was traveling southbound on O Avenue approximately a half-mile north of 170th Street north of Stanton just before 5:30 a.m. The Ranger, for unknown reasons, began to skid causing the vehicle to lose traction and overturn. The vehicle continued into a ditch on the west side of O Avenue where it rolled two additional times before coming to rest.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel located 22-year-old passenger Nathan Fournier of Red Oak in the ditch between the roadway and vehicle, while Dickinson was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by rescue personnel.
Both Dickinson and Fournier were flown by medical helicopter to trauma centers in Omaha for their injuries. The Iowa State Patrol, Red Oak Fire and Rescue, and Stanton Fire assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.
An investigation is still ongoing to determine if there will be any criminal charges to follow.