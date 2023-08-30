(Coburg) – Two people were injured following a collision in Montgomery County Wednesday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Highway 48 near 270th Street east of Coburg around 11:15 a.m. for a crash. Authorities say a 2024 Chevrolet K2500 with a utility trailer was northbound on Highway 48 when a 2017 Lincoln MKZ entered the intersection.
The Chevy – which was driven by Christopher P. Hielen of Shenandoah – attempted to stop and avoid the collision but was unable to do so. The Chevy struck the MKZ – driven by Lester A. Nelson of Red Oak. Both drivers were taken by Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Damage to Hielen’s vehicle was estimated at $15,000, while Nelson’s vehicle sustained $8,500 in damage. Deputies say no citations have been issued and the investigation is complete.