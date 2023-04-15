(KMAland) -- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Saturday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Galloway of Kansas City was southbound on Highway 71 when it traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck multiple embankments before coming to rest in in a corn field.
Galloway and a male juvenile both sustained injuries in the accident. Both were transported to Mosaic by Nodaway County EMS.
Clearmont Fire assisted at the accident scene