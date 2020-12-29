(Council Bluffs) -- Two people were injured in a single vehicle wreck north of Council Bluffs Monday.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to a crash around 8 p.m. on Joslin Avenue just north of Monument Road. An investigation showed a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser was driving northbound on Joslin when the driver lost control, entered the west ditch and struck a barbed wire fence. The vehicle then entered the east ditch and rolled before coming to rest on its top.
The driver -- 32-year-old Justin Colton of Council Bluffs -- and a passenger -- 32-year-old Shayla Wright of Omaha -- were both taken by Crescent Rescue to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital with undisclosed injuries.