(Shelby) -- Two central Iowa residents were injured in a Pottawattamie County crash Thursday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to a wreck around 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 80 near Shelby. Authorities say 57-year-old Eric Schiefelbein of Johnston was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch, hit a pile of concrete and vaulted before coming to rest in a ravine.
Two passengers in the vehicle -- 58-year-old Ann Schiefelbein and 31-year-old Olivia Ritter of Johnston -- were injured in the wreck. Ann Schiefelbein was taken by Lifenet helicopter to Nebraska Medicine, while Ritter was taken by Minden Fire and Rescue to Nebraska Medicine for treatment of injuries. The Minden and Shelby Fire Departments assisted the State Patrol at the scene.