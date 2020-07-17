(Darr, NE) — Two Iowa men were arrested in Nebraska after authorities found over 50 pounds of marijuana and a gun in a traffic stop.
The Nebraska State Patrol says officers observed a Dodge Ram pickup fail to signal a turn as it exited Interstate 80 in Dawson County, Nebraska, around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A search of the vehicle revealed 52 pounds of marijuana in the bed of the truck.
Authorities arrested the driver — 46-year-old Paul Shimer of Creston — and a passenger — 24-year-old Cody Hagle of Orient — on charges of possession of marijuana — more than one pound — possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.
Hagle was additionally charged with possession of a firearm during a felony drug violation. Both men were taken to the Dawson County Jail in Lexington.