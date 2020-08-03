(Council Bluffs) -- Two Bellevue residents were killed in a crash in northwest Mills County Sunday.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers were called to a crash around 4:50 a.m. near the intersection of H10 and Allis Road. An investigation showed 21-year-old Nicholas David Johnson of Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue was driving a 2020 Subaru westbound on H10 when he lost control, entered the north ditch and vaulted across the roadway, causing the vehicle to strike a tree.
Johnson and a passenger -- 21-year-old Olivia Hope Johnson of Offutt Air Force Base -- were both pronounced dead at the scene. The Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.