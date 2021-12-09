(Clarinda) -- Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information Thursday including two COVID-related deaths. Health officials say one of the individuals was an older adult and the other was elderly. With the latest fatalities, Page County's death toll has risen to 35. Also reported were 16 new cases, eight of which were in the middle age group 41-to-60, and four in both the adult age group 18-to-40 and the older adult age group 61-to-80.
With the latest cases Page County's 14-day positivity rate sits at 9.4%, while the county's vaccination rate has risen slightly to 53.4%. Meanwhile, Iowa's vaccination rate is also up to 58.3%.