(Clarinda) -- Two Page County teens were taken to the hospital following an ATV crash Sunday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says authorities were called to the crash at the intersection of 180th Street and O Avenue northwest of Clarinda around 3:30 p.m. Troopers say a 13-year-old male from Clarinda was driving a 2011 Kawasaki KVF750 westbound on 180th Street when he lost control. The ATV entered the south ditch, went airborne and ejected the driver and a passenger.
The driver and passenger -- a 14-year-old College Springs male -- were both taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center for treatment of unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation. The Page County Sheriff's Office, Clarinda Police and Clarinda Rescue assisted the state patrol at the scene.