(Diagonal) -- Two people were killed and another was injured in a Ringgold County crash Wednesday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says at around 8:45 p.m. a 2010 Chevy Silverado 1500, driven by 54-year-old David Patrick Love of Mount Ayr, was southbound on 170th Avenue, a gravel road, approaching 110th Street and a 2002 Chevy Silverado 1500, driven by 44-year-old Donna Kay Allen of Afton, was northbound in the same location. Authorities say both vehicles were traveling close to the center of the road and were not yielding half of the road as they traveled up a hill. The patrol says the drivers could not see each other and collided, striking each others left front corner of their vehicles. Authorities say Allen's vehicle then bounced backwards coming to rest on the east edge of the road, while Love's truck veered off the road.
The patrol says Allen and Love were both pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, a 46-year-old passenger in Allen's vehicle, Shawn Allen, was taken by Mercy Helicopter to Mercy Hospital for his injuries.