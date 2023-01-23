(Des Moines) – Two students were killed, and one staff member injured in a shooting at a Des Moines youth nonprofit.
Des Moines Police were called to the Starts Right Here Center around 1 p.m. Monday. Des Moines PD Sergeant Paul Parizek says three people were found shot upon arrival.
"The initial call said that there were multiple shot and injured," said Parizek. "The first officers here did find three people with gunshot injuries. Two of them were in very critical condition. The officers at the scene did perform CPR until the medics were able to get here and get them up to the hospital. Those two people -- both students -- are dead now at the hospital."
At the Des Moines City Council meeting Monday night, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie confirmed that the injured staffer was the founder of the nonprofit Will Holmes. Parizek said Monday afternoon that he was in serious condition.
"The third person, who was an employee, is in serious condition and going into surgery," said Parizek.
Governor Kim Reynolds – who signed a charter school bill into law at the nonprofit in 2021 – issued a statement Monday: “I am shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting at Starts Right Here. I’ve seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families. Kevin and I are praying for their safe recovery.”