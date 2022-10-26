(Red Oak) -- Two suspects are in custody following their arrests in Red Oak Tuesday morning.

The Red Oak Police Department says 20-year-old Jordan Leigh Holaday and 24-year-old Dawson Allen Squires both of Red Oak were arrested at 103 East Valley Street shortly after 11:35 a.m. Authorities say Holaday was charged with possession of a controlled substance -- a serious misdemeanor, while Squires was booked for possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense and child endangerment -- both aggravated misdemeanor.

Squires and Holaday were being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 and $1,000 bond, respectively.

