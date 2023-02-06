(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities report a pair of Friday afternoon arrests.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Brent William Michael of Malvern was arrested shortly before 12:50 p.m. for driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say the arrest occurred on Locust Street.
Michael was held on $2,000 bond at the Mills County Jail.
Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Summer Brooke French of Red Oak was arrested around 3:50 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. French was arrested at the Mills County Sheriff's Office.
She was taken to the Mills County Jail and held without bond.