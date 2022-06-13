(Corning) -- Two Adams County suspects face drug charges following a Friday evening traffic stop.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Margaret Jo Williams and 41-year-old Johnnie Todd Lovell were arrested shortly before 9:15 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop at the intersection of 190th and Pear Avenue. Authorities say Williams was charged with possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, while Lovell was charged with possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- 3rd offense. The sheriff's office says both suspects were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Williams and Lovell were taken to the Adams County Jail and later released after posting $1,300 and $2,300 cash bond, respectively.