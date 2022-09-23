(Glenwood) -- Two Mills County suspects are in custody following their Thursday morning arrest.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas of Omaha and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn of Council Bluffs were arrested on Ingrum Avenue near Glenwood shortly before 7:25 a.m. Authorities say both Thomas and Klahn were charged with 3rd degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing 1st offense.
Both Thomas and Klahn were taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $8,300 bond.
