(Rock Port) -- Two Tarkio residents were injured after a crash in Atchison County Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash shortly before 10 p.m. on the US 136 overpass at Interstate 29 near Rock Port. The patrol says 72-year-old Darwin C. Houghton of Tarkio was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. Houghton's vehicle struck a 2013 Peterbuilt semi driven by 39-year-old Bryce J. Stuchlik of Wahoo, Nebraska.

Houghton was taken by air ambulance to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with serious injuries. A passenger in his vehicle -- 70-year-old Georgia M. Houghton -- was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Rock Port Police Department assisted at the scene.

