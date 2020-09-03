Accident

(Tarkio) -- Two Tarkio residents were sent to the hospital following a rollover crash Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Lisa A. Peterson was driving a 2006 Jeep Commander northbound on U.S. Highway 59 three miles north of Tarkio around 1:30 a.m. The patrol says the Jeep went off the east side of the roadway, struck a fence and overturned.

Peterson and a passenger -- 61-year-old Clifford B. Smith of Tarkio -- were taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax. Peterson suffered serious injuries, while Smith sustained moderate injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

