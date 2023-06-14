(Villisca) -- Two teens have been charged and a Villisca woman was taken to the hospital following an altercation over the weekend.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Villisca Sunday for a report of four juveniles 'ding dong ditching' at houses in town. In the 400 block of South 2nd Avenue, a verbal argument between the juveniles and 60-year-old Laura Cade turned physical.
Cade was taken to the hospital for injuries from an assault. Two of the juveniles -- who were not named by authorities -- were cited into juvenile court for assault causing bodily injury.