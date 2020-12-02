(Red Oak) -- Two Villisca residents face drug charges following a traffic stop in Red Oak.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Summit and Boundary streets around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Following an investigation, officers arrested 53-year-old Charles Samuel Williams for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers also arrested 55-year-old Stephanie Lee Hightshoe for possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Both suspects were taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Williams is being held on $300 bond, while Hightshoe's bond was set at $1,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.