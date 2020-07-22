(Clarinda) -- The 2020 Page County Fair has entered into its final week of events, with Livestock shows beginning in a show and go format.
For the safety of 4-Hers, judges, volunteers, and family members the Page County Fair is not open to the public this year. Events and shows are operating differently as well for those participating.
“Some of the events have had to change from normal, we’ve had to have some projects be done at home. We’ve done some more scheduling which is actually a little more organized which has been great in terms of having people come in small groups and so it’s worked out well,” Page County Youth Coordinator Lexy Davies said.
“Yeah it’s very different. Not being able to camp and here everyday,” third year 4-Her Kylie Meier said.
The static events have concluded as of yesterday. Now the livestock shows have begun with swine this morning, horse/sheep/goat tomorrow, poultry/rabbit/bucket calf Friday, dog/beef Saturday.
“Our livestock shows are all show and go. Today we have our swine show and those hogs came in and weighed in this morning, will show here shortly and then leave the fairgrounds,” Davies said.
“I have three pigs. One of them is named Bubbles, the other is Leo and my last pig is named baby girl,” fourth year 4-Her Lynnae Green said.
For more information on the events remaining in this years 2020 Page County Fair and to watch livestreams of the livestock shows go to the Page County 4-H Facebook page.