(Shenandoah) — The 2020 Shenfest celebration in Shenandoah has been canceled.
The Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Board voted Monday to cancel the festivities due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, to protect the community and to prevent further spread of the virus. The event was scheduled to be held September 26th.
The cancellation includes all SCIA-sponsored Shenfest events, like the parade, Miss Shenandoah & Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant, concerts, food court, tractor show and Everly Brothers house car show.
The board notes that all but one of the class reunions had been postponed for this year and the Iowa High School Band Association canceled contests for this year.
Shenfest 2021 will be celebrated as Shenandoah’s 150th celebration. Ideas for activities for the anniversary are welcome and can be email to chamber@shenandoahiowa.net or by calling (712) 246-3455. Planning meetings for next year’s event will begin soon.