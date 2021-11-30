(Bedford) -- The 2021 Bedford Tour of Homes is set for Saturday and will feature three homes.
Event organizer Kay Lucas joined the KMA Morning Show on Monday to pass on event information.
“We have been going for 30 years except for two and we have three unique homes this year, plus the event venue at Deer Ridge north of the lake and three fires,” Lucas said.” And the Taylor County Museum is where you may purchase your tickets on Saturday. If you wish to purchase them ahead of time, Paisley Prairie, Hedgies, and The Flower Shop Café sign they may be purchased during their opening hours this week at $8.”
Lucas described some of what you can expect when touring the homes.
“I can tell you a little bit about the homes. Joel and Tecia Hardy have a home with three bedrooms, three baths, a full size gym, pond, and bonus deck and an indoor slide here in Bedford. Matt and Tracy Moore's home is close to Siam,” Lucas explained. “It's a metal frame home, fully handicap accessible for their son.
"They have a ‘C’s Kitchen’ for all medical supplies and meals. They have a secret room for their other children. You have the choice of trying to find that secret entrance to see those rooms."
The tour will finish at the museum and refreshments will be available.
You can get tickets in advance at the Flower Shop, Hedgies or Paisley Prairie, or at the Taylor County Historical Museum on the day of the event for $2 more.
You can hear the full interview with Lucas below.