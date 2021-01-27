(Clarinda) — For the second year in a row, COVID-19 is cancelling Clarinda’s Glenn Miller Festival.
Officials with the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society announced this week that the event — which was scheduled for June 10-13 — has been canceled. In a statement, event organizers say, “The health and safety of our Glenn Miller community is paramount to any other consideration. Continued travel restrictions, large gathering prohibitions, social distancing requirements and vaccine availability make it impossible for us to welcome our friends from around the world.”
Officials also say that they did not want to diminish the quality of the festival with a modified schedule or events. They hope to return in 2022 with a banner year celebration. In the meantime, the Glenn Miller Museum is open by appointment, and an online tour is forthcoming.