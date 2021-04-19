(Des Moines) -- The 2021 Iowa Legislative Session is entering the home stretch and could be wrapped up before the end of April.
The per diem payment for lawmakers ends on April 30th after 110 days of the session, which is generally used as a target date to finish the session. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck -- a Republican from Mount Ayr -- says this year's session is beginning to wind down.
"Basically, right now we're down to the budget discussions," said Dolecheck. "The difference between the House, the Senate and the Governor are not real far apart when you get right down to the basics of it. Leadership right now is in the process of trying to resolve a few of those differences and come up with some resolution. I think we're moving along fairly well in that respect. I'm hopeful that we'll be able to be done by April 30th when the 110 days runs out."
In January, Governor Kim Reynolds proposed an $8.1 billion budget, which matches the proposed budget from the House. The Senate's proposed budget checks in just below $8 billion, with the major difference being funding levels for broadband improvements across the state. Dolecheck says he's confident leadership from both chambers can hammer out the difference fairly easily.
"The House basically put that funding piece in our original budget proposal," said Dolecheck. "The Senate's budget proposal was less than the House's, but they didn't include any money for broadband. They indicated to us they were going to do money for broadband. The Governor put in $125 million per year and the House and Senate were thinking more in the line of maybe $100 million per year to get the rollout put in place. When you add that $100 million into the Senate's proposal, then we're pretty close."
Other key budget issues that still need to be hammered out over the next two weeks include property tax relief proposals, triggers for income tax cuts, a new framework for funding mental health and changes to the state's property tax backfill that's paid to local governments. Dolecheck says the final stretch features a lot of meetings between leadership to put the finishing touches on the state's budget.
"There's some moving pieces that we need to work out that may play into the budget scenario a little bit," said Dolecheck. "We just want to make sure as we move forward that we have things done correctly, and we still maintain a healthy state budget, so we don't end up in the position that a lot of other states are by overspending."
An $8.1 billion budget would represent around a $300 million increase in spending over the last fiscal year. Dolecheck says the increase is made possible by strong revenue projections. He says the revenue numbers are comforting, as lawmakers were cautious about the impact COVID-19 could have had on the state's income.
"Iowa's economy is a little bit different -- it does rely on agriculture," said Dolecheck. "That sector was shut down for a little while, but it was able to get back with manufacturing and the processing aspects of that. The Governor and the people's efforts to remain positive and be protective and get out and try to support our local businesses and those type of things has been very well. Masking up and being careful I think has worked well in the state of Iowa, so I think we've done a pretty good job as citizens -- especially in southwest Iowa -- to try and do what we can."
Dolecheck serves on the House Education Appropriations Subcommittee, so he says most of his work over the final weeks of the session will focus on funding for community colleges, regent universities and other agencies funded through the education budget. Dolecheck was a guest on KMA's Morning Line Program Monday. You can hear his full interview below.