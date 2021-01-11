(Des Moines) -- The 2021 Iowa Legislative Session is officially underway.
Lawmakers in both chambers gaveled in shortly after 10 a.m. to begin the organization process and prepare for work this spring. In his opening remarks, Speaker of the House Pat Grassley -- a Republican from New Hartford -- says legislators must work toward finding relief for families paying for childcare.
"Our state was facing a childcare crisis before COVID-19 even began," said Grassley. "Oftentimes, families are hesitant or outright reject a pay raise because it could result in the loss of their childcare assistance. This is called the cliff effect and it must be addressed because it holding our workforce and our families back. It is incumbent upon the legislature to provide an off-ramp from government assistance when it comes to childcare."
Grassley also says that the legislature must address education in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He calls for all children to have the option of in-person learning.
"Some schools have taken every effort to provide in-person learning, but in some areas of the state, parents and students who wanted to be back in school were met with -- at best -- a lack of responsiveness and -- at worst -- outright contempt," said Grassley. "Students are being trapped in situations that aren't what's best for them. It's time for parents to take back the control of deciding what's best for their children."
Meanwhile in the Senate, Majority Leader Jack Whitver says tax policy and tax relief will once again be a key issue to deal with this session.
"We have been working to make our state and our tax climate more competitive with other states," said Whitver. "And while we have made progress these last few years, we want to continue relieving some of the tax burden on Iowans. Even with our historic tax cuts, Iowa still has some of the highest tax rates in the country. I think, especially right now, it would be hard to find an Iowan who wouldn't take a little more money in their pocket and a little more savings to fall back on if they need it."
Prior to the start of the session, State Auditor Rob Sand -- a Democrat -- called on lawmakers to dip into the state's $700 million reserves to provide additional COVID-19 relief. Whitver says having strong reserves is key to weathering any further financial strain.
"This does not mean start raiding the state surplus and recklessly spending what we have so carefully built up," said Whitver. "It means we are prepared if revenues dip again and not enough money is available to keep up with the promises we made to public safety, health care and education last year. When Iowans face financial struggles, they tighten their belts and they live within their means. They expect their government to do the same."
For the fifth year in a row, Republicans control both chambers at the statehouse. Lawmakers have enacted policies to conduct the session in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including limiting the number of people allowed in the chamber. Masks are recommended in the statehouse, but are not required.