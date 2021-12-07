(Lincoln) -- The 14th Nebraska Ag Expo will take place Tuesday-Thursday at the Lancaster Center in Lincoln.
Show Director Tom Junge joined the KMA Morning Show on Monday. He says it has become one of the biggest shows in the nation.
“We started the show in 2007 and sort of mirrored it off of the Iowa Ag Expo that we've had in Des Moines since 1910,” said Junge. “This show has really taken off. We have a little more facility here than in Iowa. So, now we're up to the second-largest indoor Farm Show in the United States.”
Junge gave some details about when and where the event will be.
“Over at the Lancaster Event Center on the east side of Lincoln,” Junge said. “The show opens at 8:30 each day and on Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday and ends at 4:30 on the first two days and 3:00 on Thursday.”
Plenty of products and booths will be present at the expo Junge says.
“We have over 700 products or companies being represented here may have like 2,200 booths. On a given day we'll have approximately 1,700 experts in the industry,” Junge explained. “If the farmers want to learn anything about biologicals or precision ag. There's plenty of experts here to answer all their questions.”
Those looking to attend will be able to get in the door free of charge if they register online. Otherwise, admission is $5 at the door. You can register for the event and find more information at NebraskaAgExpo.com.
You can hear the full interview with Junge below.