(Lincoln) -- Applications for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture's Specialty Crop Block Grant Program are due on Monday.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is seeking proposals for innovative research, development, and marketing projects, through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP).
SCBG Program Manager Casey Foster joined the KMA Morning Show on Friday to discuss past projects and the upcoming deadline.
"This has been a good success story for Nebraska agriculture out there," Foster said. "It might be one of Nebraska's hidden secrets. We've been doing this program since about 2007. The program has grown in size both in terms of the number of projects we've funded, and the allotment of money that Nebraska's been able to access to do these projects."
Foster says local produce has been a focal point of the projects in the past.
"In the past, we've done some of the examples of projects, increasing the consumption of local produce. What we did was a number of cooking demonstrations at the Nebraska State Fair over the course of three or four years using local produce that we bought from a local produce vendor," Foster said. "(This showed) customers or consumers out there short recipes they can use to create some of the recipes out there.
"We also gave them a recipe book that shows eight different recipes, including Nebraska produce."
Foster says the application process is online now.
"We've changed things this year to keep up with technology out there. We've migrated everything to an online system. So, people can now apply online through an online platform called AMS," Foster continued. "Applications are submitted online.
"After January 31st, we have a review committee that reviews. Those that score high enough move on to the second round, and write a more full in-depth proposal of their project."
To view a comprehensive list of eligible specialty crops and examples of projects funded, visit USDA’s website at AMS.USDA.GOV/Services/Grants/SCBGP.
For additional information, contact SCBG Program Manager Casey Foster at 402-471-4876, or by email at Casey.Foster@Nebraska.Gov.
You can hear the full interview with Foster below.