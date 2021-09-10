(Shenandoah) --- Runners from all over KMAland and beyond come to Shenandoah this weekend for a major event.
Saturday marks the 10th annual Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay. This year's course is a bit difference, as marathon runners leave the starting point in front of the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum at 800 West Sheridan Avenue at 7:30 a.m. From the starting point, the route through Shenandoah runs east on Sheridan Avenue to Center Street, then north to Wabash Street to Sycamore Street north to the trail in Sportsman's Park. The course then reverses at the finish. The half-marathon begins at the Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene at 8 a.m. and ends in Shenandoah. Shelly Warner is marketing director with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Warner says this year's event pays tribute to first responders, military and healthcare workers, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
"We're doing some special things like red, white and blue T-shirts," said Warner. "The medals honors the first responders and health care workers. This year, it's especially good that it fell on that date, because we had such a trying year last year."
Motorists are asked to give the right of way to runners, but road guards and law enforcement will be present at intersections for safety. More information is available from the city of Shenandoah's website, shenandoahiowa.net.
A map of the marathon route is provided here: