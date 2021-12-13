(Clarinda) -- COVID-19 continues to make its presence felt in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information Monday including 22 new cases. Of those cases, six were reported in both the adult age group 18-to-40 and the older adult age group 61-to-80, while five cases were reported in the middle age group 41-to-60. Meanwhile, four cases were reported in the child age group zero-to-17, and one in the elderly age group 80 and older.
With the new cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate has risen to 10.7%, while the county's vaccination rate sits at 53.4%. Iowa's vaccination rate has also risen slightly to 58.5%.