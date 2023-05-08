(Council Bluffs) -- With another Memorial Day weekend traveling period approaching, Iowa State Patrol officials note some worrisome traffic statistics in the state.
As of Friday, 98 traffic fatalities have been reported in Iowa so far in 2023. That's an increase of more than 10% from the total at this time last year. And, patrol officials say some of the same factors are involved in the hike in traffic deaths. Ryan Devault is public resource officer for the patrol's Council Bluffs post. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Devault says lack of seatbelt usage remains a major contributor to fatalities.
"At this point in the state of Iowa, we have a compliance percentage of about 93% of Iowans buckling up," said Devault. "That all sounds good, and sounds gravy, but of those traffic fatalities, those 98 we've seen this year, 55% of those we've been able to prove have not been wearing their seatbelt."
Devault cites statistics showing 83% of occupants thrown from their vehicles die in accidents. At the same time, the number of vehicles registered in Iowa has grown from approximately 666,000 in 1925 to about 3.7 million nearly a century later.
"Driving in a motor vehicle every day is probably going to be the most likely way any of us would die on any given day," he said, "whether it's for 10 minutes going to work, or whether it's an hour going to work. It's just that dangerous of a task we all do. Sometimes, we just take that task for granted."
Speed remains the state's number-one killer in terms of traffic crashes. In March, alone, Devault says patrol troopers wrote 107 citations for speeding over 100 mph. He says speeding is especially dangerous on the interstates.
"At interstate speeds, 100 mph is obviously 30 mph over the speed limit," said Devault. "Everybody's chance of serious injury or death goes up with those vehicles, so just trying to get motorists that it's not just about you or your vehicle when you're driving, but if you were to run into somebody else, that momentum and that force is just that much more likely to hurt or kill somebody else."
Devault says reducing excessive speeding is a point of emphasis for the patrol in 2023. With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear view mirror, Devault says the patrol expects another heavy traffic period around Memorial Day weekend--and he hopes motorists remember to buckle up and heed the posted speed limits. You can hear the full interview with Ryan Devault here: