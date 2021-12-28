(Clarinda) -- Over 20 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information Tuesday including 26 new cases. Of those cases, nine were reported in the adult group ages 18-to-40, seven in the middle age group ages 41-to-60, and six in the older adult group ages 61-to-80. Meanwhile, three cases were reported in the child group ages zero-to-17, and one in the elderly group ages 80 and older.
With the new cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate has risen to 9%, while the county's vaccination rate has risen to 54.6%. Iowa's vaccination rate has also risen to 59.5%.