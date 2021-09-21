(Clarinda) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again in Page County.
The Page County Public Health Department released their latest COVID-19 numbers Tuesday, including 28 new cases. 10 of those cases were reported in the middle age group ages 41-to-60, nine in the adult group ages 18-to-40, four in the child group ages zero-to-17, and three in the older adult group ages 61-to-80. Two new cases were also reported in the elderly group, ages over 80.
Page County's 14-day positivity rate has risen to 8.6%. Meanwhile the county's vaccination rate has risen to 49% while the statewide vaccination rate is at 50.6%.