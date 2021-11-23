(Clarinda) -- Another week brings another uptick in COVID-19 cases in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 numbers Tuesday including 28 new cases, with 13 being reported in the middle age group ages 41-to-60. Meanwhile, eight cases were reported in the older adult group ages 61-to-80, five in the adult group ages 18-to-40, and one in the child group ages zero-to-17 and the elderly group ages 80 and older.
With the new cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate sits at 7.3%, while the county's vaccination rate has risen slightly to 52.4%. Meanwhile, the Iowa vaccination rate sits at 54.6%.