(Tarkio, Mo.) -- The Tarkio Rodeo is returning this weekend for its 29th annual installment, but it’ll look a little different to the regular attendees.
This year’s Tarkio Rodeo is getting a slight upgrade, as it’s shifted from an amateur competition to an official Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) event on the Great Plains pro circuit, according to Tarkio Rodeo spokesman Jeff Riley.
“It’s been going for 28 years as an amateur rodeo, kind of a regional thing, but this year we decided to make the transition to a professional PRCA rodeo,” Riley said. “Most of the people we’ve hired over the years as our directors, bouncers, funny-men, people like that, have always carried PRCA cards, so that’s the route we decided to go this year.”
The newly-sanctioned Tarkio PRCA Rodeo will feature professional athletes, stock and production level.
“It’s just kind of a step up in caliber and competition that you will see,” Riley said.
The 2023 Tarkio PRCA takes place June 9 and 10 starting at 7:30 P.M. each night. Adult admission is $15, children 12 and under are $10.