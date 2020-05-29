(Clarinda) -- Two coronavirus cases were reported in Page County Friday.
The Page Count Public Health Department says the second case was an older adult between 61-to-80 years old. This latest case brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county to 13.
Earlier in the day, officials with Clarinda Regional Health Center confirmed that a staff member between 18-to-40 years old tested positive for COVID-19. CRHC says the provider has been working with patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 but has not been in contact with anyone who has tested positive.
Further information regarding either case is not being released.