(Red Oak) — Montgomery County officials report three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The new cases push the county’s total to 21 confirmed cases. The three cases include one adult aged 18-40 years old and two adults aged 41-60 years old. All three are isolating at home. The three cases contracted the virus through community spread and close contact with a previously reported positive case.
Of Montgomery County’s 21 total cases, 16 have recovered, while there have been two deaths. To date, 1,004 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.