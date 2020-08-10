(Red Oak) -- Three people -- including two juveniles -- face burglary charges following an incident Sunday night.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to the White Oak Gas Station in the 700 block of North Broadway around 6:45 p.m. after a passerby saw three individuals inside the building and a window broken. Officers say they found three individuals matching the description a short time later near 3rd and Corning streets.
Following an investigation, officers arrested 28-year-old Nathan Allen Dishong of Red Oak, as well as a 14-year-old male and 10-year-old male. All three individuals are charged with burglary -- a Class D Felony -- fourth-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
Dishong was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond. The 14-year-old juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs, while the 10-year-old male was released to the custody of a parent.