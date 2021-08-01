(Shenandoah) — Three people face charges following an incident in Shenandoah Saturday night.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 900 block of 6th Avenue around 7:45 p.m. for an odor of marijuana coming from a shed behind the property. Following an investigation, officers arrested 39-year-old Joshua Edward Wynn of Shenandoah and 21-year-old Tyler Eugene Brazeal of Red Oak for possession of marijuana and gathering where controlled substance are unlawfully used. Police also arrested 18-year-old Phoebe Rachelle Faye Johnson of Shenandoah for gathering where controlled substances are unlawfully used.
Wynn and Brazeal were both taken to the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond, while Johnson was released after posting $1,000 bond.