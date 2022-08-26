(Villisca) – Three people face charges following two separate narcotic investigations in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant around 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North 4th Avenue in Villisca. Following the search, authorities arrested 44-year-old Justin James Smith for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and 31-year-old Jamie Elizabeth Gentry for child endangerment.
Smith was held on $100,000 bond, while Gentry was held on $2,000 bond.
On Friday morning, deputies executed a second warrant in the 100 block of West 3rd Street in Villisca. Authorities arrested 59-year-old Bruce Warren Fitzwater. He was charged with four counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was held on no bond.
The sheriff’s office says a large amount of methamphetamine was seized in both warrants and the incidents remain under investigation.