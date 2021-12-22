(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health reports three additional COVID-19 deaths.
The county health department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases along with the three additional deaths Wednesday. Health Officials say two of the deaths were in the older adult group ages 61-to-80, and one was elderly aged 80 or older. With the latest fatalities, Page County's death toll has risen to 38. Of the 11 cases reported, four were in the middle age group ages 41-to-60, three in the older adult group, two in the adult group ages 18-to-40, and one each in the child group ages zero-to-17 and the elderly group.
With the new cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate sits at 7.3%. Health officials say the new Omicron Variant of the virus has yet to make it's presence felt in Page County, but 5.7% of the COVID cases in Iowa are the new variant. The health department says the vaccine is believed to be as effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death, but breakthrough cases are expected to occur.
In Page County, 54.4% of the population has been fully vaccinated, and the health department will be holding vaccine clinics on December 30th, January 11th, and January 25th, all from 4-to-6 p.m. offering the Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines.