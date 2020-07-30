(Sidney) -- Three people were taken to the hospital following a wreck in Fremont County.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers were called to a crash around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 275 and 230th Street. Authorities say 16-year-old Jeryn Parmer of Hamburg was driving a 2006 Nissan Quest northbound on Highway 275. The vehicle hydroplaned, sending it into the east shoulder. The driver overcorrected, crossed the center line and collided with a 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by 65-year-old Evelyn Thompson of Sidney.
Thompson and Parmer, as well as a 14-year-old passenger, were all taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries. The investigation into the crash continues. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Tabor Police, Hamburg Rescue and Sidney Rescue assisted at the scene.