(KMAland) -- Three people were injured in an accident on Interstate 29 early Saturday morning.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at around 4:30 Saturday morning. A vehicle -- driven by 28-year-old Iri Mendez DeGante of Omaha-- entered the east ditch near the 32 mile marker. The vehicle then overcorrected and rolled before coming to a stop.
Mendez and two passengers -- 23-year-old Valero DeGante Cruz of Omaha and 22-year-old Juan DeGante Cruz of Omaha -- were injured in the incident. Mendez DeGante and Juan DeGante Cruz were transported to Jennie Edmundson in Council Bluffs by Silver City Rescue. Valero DeGante Cruz was airlifted via LifeNet to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
The Mills and Fremont County Sheriff's Offices assisted at the scene.