(Glenwood) — Three people were injured in a crash south of Glenwood Monday.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to a crash around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 34 and Kidd Road. The patrol says 43-year-old James Joseph Belt of Glenwood was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche K1500 northbound on Kidd when he failed to yield to a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by 63-year-old Connie Sue Bowen of Emerson on Highway 34.
Bowen’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Belt’s vehicle. Belt’s vehicle rolled into the ditch, while Bowen’s vehicle came to rest in the ditch.
Bowen was taken by Lifenet helicopter to Nebraska Medicine, while Belt and a 14-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital by private vehicle. No further details have been released.