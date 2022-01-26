(Guthrie Center) — Three KMAland educators have been named as finalists for the shared superintendent position in the Adair-Casey and Guthrie Center School Districts.
Members of both school boards announced the finalists last week and conducted final interviews Tuesday night. All three finalists currently work at KMAland school districts: Jeremy Christiansen, Brett Abbotts and Josh Rasmussen.
Christiansen currently serves as 5-12 Principal and head football coach at Fremont-Mills. Christiansen holds a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Kearney and a bachelor’s degree from Buena Vista University.
Abbotts currently serves as principal at Roosevelt Elementary in the Council Bluffs Community School District. He previously served as assistant principal, athletic director and special education director at AHSTW. He holds a doctoral degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as well as master’s degrees from both Fort Hays State University and Morningside College.
Rasmussen is currently serving as Middle School Principal in the Atlantic School District. Prior to that, he served as High School Assistant Principal and Dean of Students. He holds a master’s degree in K-12 administration from Iowa State University and a bachelor’s from Buena Vista.
Grundmeyer Leader Services is helping both boards conduct the search, which has included a community-wide survey. Board members are expected to announce a decision in the coming days. The new superintendent will begin work on July 1st.