(Red Oak) -- Three suspects are in custody in Montgomery County in connection with a burglary investigation.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports 38-year-old Garret Allen Horgdal and 38-year-old Jannell Marie Davis both of Henderson, and 39-year-old Jacob Kimball of Carson have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a burglary occurring at 1377 130th Street and an attempted burglary at 1172 D Avenue. The investigation began on February 21st, and roughly $117,000 worth of tools had been stolen from the 130th Street location while 1172 D Avenue sustained damage to a door.
Horgdal was arrested following a traffic stop on March 8th and was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver and, following a search warrant of his vehicle, was also charged with three counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm--a class D felony each. The search warrant also revealed several of the suspected stolen tools from 130th Street.
Two days later, a search warrant of Horgdal's residence at 501 Maple Street in Henderson discovered more of the suspected stolen tools, and Horgdal was charged with Theft 1st Degree--a Class C Felony. Also taken into custody was Davis, and she was also charged with Theft 1st Degree.
Davis was arrested again on March 22nd and charged with Transfer of a Fireman to a Felon--a Class D Felony.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 412 North Commercial Street in Carson, where more suspected stolen tools were seized and Kimball was taken into custody and charged with Theft 1st Degree and held on bond at the Montgomery County Jail.
Tools seized from all three warrants have been identified as those of the 130th Street burglary, and the incident continues to be under investigation.